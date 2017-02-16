Local News
Six Nations Police shut down drug operation

February 16, 2017 3242 views

Six Nations Police have charged a 35 year old  man and shut down what is believed to have been a commercial drug operation on Third Line Road Wednesday (Feb 15 2017) night . Six Nations Police  raided the residence  at 576 Third Line Road at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Six Nations Police said they  executed a search warrant  and seized a number of plastic baggies containing cocaine. The estimated street value of the cocaine is $1,500.00.  A number of Oxycodone tablets were seized, valued at $920.00.  Also seized was an undisclosed amount of cash, three rifles with ammunition and other paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking. Six Nations Police Staff Sgt Marwood White said the kitchen area was set up for the business of selling drugs.  One of the firearms seized was a…

