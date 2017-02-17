Airy potatoe chip bag sparks anger in Brantford man charged with mischief

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford city police have charged a 24-year-old man with mischief after he wandered into an Erie Avenue convenience store Thursday morning and became angry over too much air in a potato chip bag. Police said the man entered the store Thursday, February 16, 2017 at approximately 7:20 a.m. and while in the store in the 200 block of Erie Avenue he became upset because he believed there was too much air in the potato chip bags and felt the store was ripping him off. Police said the man became aggressive and damaged several expensive items within the store. Community Patrol Officers were contacted and investigated. As a result, a 24 year-old Brantford man was arrested for Mischief and Breach of Probation. He was held for a bail hearing. Brantford Shoplifter…



