Federal inmate wanted

February 17, 2017 81 views

 (TORONTO, ON) – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of parole.

Kyle Smith, 26,  is described as an Indigenous male,  5’8(173cm), 150 lbs (68kg) with brown hair and brown eyes.

Smith was in a half way house in Toronto and  signed out on February 2, 2017 but failed to return.

The ROPE Squad have been speaking to family, friends  and associates as well.

OPP Detective Constable Steve Sermet said Smith “has substantial charges so we recommend you do not approach him.”

If you do see him or have any knowledge of him call 911.

Smith was born in Toronto where he has friends and associates but his charges stem from an incident in Stratford.

He is serving a 4 year and 10 month sentence for Possession of a Firearm, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Carry a Concealed Weapon and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

The offender is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Stratford, Walkerton and London Ontario.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.

