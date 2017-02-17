Quebec Innu chief ordered to stand trial on sex charges against minor: report

SEPT-ILES, Que.- The chief of an Innu reserve in northeastern Quebec has been ordered to stand trial on sex charges against a minor, Radio-Canada reported Friday.

Mike McKenzie, who has pleaded not guilty, had a preliminary hearing and will receive a trial date in March, said the CBC’s French-language network.

McKenzie was arrested in June on three charges involving a minor under the age of 14 for crimes that allegedly occurred between June 2000 and May 2001 in Lac-Saint-Jean and Sept-Iles.

The charges are sexual touching, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

McKenzie was re-elected last March as head of the Uashat mak Mani-utenam reserve on Quebec’s north shore, about 900 kilometres northeast of Montreal

