Tribes hope Trump’s ‘America first’ helps first Americans

By Philip Marcelo

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON -Native Americans are hoping President Donald Trump doesn’t forget them as he promises to put “America first.”

Tribes across the country have been reaching out to the Republican administration since it took office last month, saying they’re ready to help it achieve its campaign promises.

Among them are five large tribes in Oklahoma as well as a tribe in Massachusetts seeking reservation lands for a $1 billion resort casino.

The National Congress of American Indians says the administration needs to include tribes in its broader plans for tax reform and energy development.

But tribes elsewhere have already steeled for battle. A rally is planned for March 10 in Washington D.C. following Trump’s order expediting the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

The Trump administration didn’t respond to requests for comment.

 

