Author turns to students at Saskatchewan school for help on new novel

February 21, 2017 39 views

PUNNICHY, Sask.-An award-winning Canadian author has partnered with a Saskatchewan school to help shape his newest book.

Sigmund Brouwer, author of books including “Saffire,” and “Thief of Glory,” has launched his newest book, “Innocent Heroes,” at the community school in Punnichy, Sask.

It tells the story of a fictional Canadian platoon preparing for an attack on Vimy Ridge and examines the relationships the soldiers have with each other and their animals.

Brouwer said the Punnichy students helped him shape one of the characters in his book, a First Nations soldier from the community.

He said the students went through the manuscript, giving him comments and descriptions of First Nations culture and issues, so he could make the character seem real.

Brouwer said the student’s comments were extremely helpful for shaping the character.

He hopes the experience helps students gain an appreciation for how words and stories can make an impact.

As thanks for their contribution, the book was dedicated to the students.

