Judge wants court to nix discipline proceedings sparked by conflict over his cottage and land claim

Owns family cottage on Saugeen First Nation land claim at Sauble Beach, Ontario

OTTAWA- An Ontario Superior Court judge is asking the Federal Court of Canada to halt disciplinary proceedings related to his involvement in an indigenous land-claim settlement where his family owns a cottage.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Frank Newbould wants the court to prohibit the Canadian Judicial Council from taking further steps concerning complaints about his participation in the land dispute.

Newbould says a judicial council review panel lacked the authority to order an inquiry after the matter was closed two years earlier.

His job could hang in the balance, though it might prove moot, since he plans to retire June 1.

It all began in late August 2014 when the judicial council received complaints about Newbould’s involvement in a public consultation on the proposed settlement of a Saugeen First Nation land claim with respect to the resort town of Sauble Beach, Ont.

Newbould’s family has owned a cottage property there for nearly a century.

He spoke at a public meeting and in an eight-page 2014 letter addressed to the town council, which is posted on the website of a local radio station, Newbould indicates he reviewed a great deal of evidence regarding the land claim and that the lawyers for the federal and provincial governments have declined to discuss the case with him.

(Gover said the letter was part of the material before the judicial council when it first dismissed the complaints.)

“In my view, there are strong defences to the claim of the Saugeen First Nation,” Newbould wrote, going on to say: “It is difficult to understand how the town could agree to the proposed settlement with all its weaknesses.” He recommends, among other things, that there should be representation on any negotiating committee from Sauble Beach residents, and getting a legal opinion from another lawyer.“If a satisfactory settlement cannot be made . . . the town should not shy away from defending the claim along with the Province of Ontario,” he wrote.

Newbould was notified of seven complaints filed against him.

“The complainants questioned whether a judge who owns property that may be affected is entitled to comment on such issues,” said Gover’s statement.

The statement says all the complaints against Newbould were dismissed in January 2015, but that the Indigenous Bar Association pushed for the matter to be reconsidered. Johanna Laporte, the judicial council spokeswoman, said the review panel received new information.

Superior Court Justice Frank Newbould plans to June 1 for personal reasons, so it is unlikely his case will ever be heard.

A trial date for the land claim case has yet to be set.

