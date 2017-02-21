Six Nations Economic Development Trust to give out $1.5 million in grants for 2017

OHSWEKEN, ON – The Six Nations of the Grand River Economic Development Trust (EDT) announced Tuesday (Feb 21 2017) it will be giving out $1.5 million in grants to Six Nations community groups in 2017. Applications will be available starting March 6 with a deadline of April 20, 2017 by 4PM. Successful applicants will be notified on June 20, 2017 and will have until December 1, 2017 to fully expend the funds. An additional call for applications is planned for August 2017 for projects taking place in 2018. Funding agreements for this phase will not begin until January 1, 2018. “This year’s dual call for applications is intended to align the EDT’s reporting period with our funding source, Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC). Looking forward to…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice