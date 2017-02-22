Fentanyl kills, New Directions says “be drug safe, be drug smart”

By Lynda Powless Editor One woman asked ‘what can we do to help. As a community. How can we help?” Another said, “this is bigger than council or the police. We need to do something as a community.” While an older man told the packed Six Nations community hall last Wednesday, “we need to shut the reserve down and kick out anybody without a band card and clean up this mess ourselves.” More than 100 people turned out to a community meeting on fentanyl organized by Six Nations New Directions Group who oversee community addictions services programing. Fentanyl, a deadly opioid, is causing crisis situations country wide. It is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can cause…
Related Posts
Cannabis store opening in West Brant protested
February 22, 2017 58
WEST BRANT, BRANTFORD- A small group of people are protesting the opening of a Cannabis store…
Six Nations Band councillors and chief get secret raise
February 22, 2017 55
By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Band councillors has been receiving a whopping 11.3% secret raise in…