Fentanyl kills, New Directions says “be drug safe, be drug smart”

February 22, 2017 49 views
Paramedic Eric Sault shows the crowd a NARCAN kit (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor One woman asked ‘what can we do to help. As a community. How can we help?” Another said, “this is bigger than council or the police. We need to do something as a community.” While an older man told the packed Six Nations community hall last Wednesday, “we need to shut the reserve down and kick out anybody without a band card and clean up this mess ourselves.” More than 100 people turned out to a community meeting on fentanyl organized by Six Nations New Directions Group who oversee community addictions services programing. Fentanyl, a deadly opioid, is causing crisis situations country wide. It is a powerful synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can cause…

