Six Nations police investigate homicide after assault victim found to be shot

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY-Six Nations Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 27 year old Six Nations man died Wednesday from injuries related to a gun shot wound to the head.

Police said the man was admitted to West Haldimand General Hospital on Tuesday, February 21st, 2017, at 4:00 P.M. believed to have been the victim of an assault.

O.P.P. officers attended the hospital and learned that the residents of a house on Tuscarora Road had found the male victim on the lawn and transported him to West Haldimand General Hospital. The victim was transported from West Haldimand General Hospital to the Hamilton General Hospital by air ambulance, in critical condition.

At 7:00 P.M. Six Nations Police received information from Hamilton General Hospital that the male had actually suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not been able to determine where the actual shooting occurred.

Six Nations Police said “the victim of this shooting succumbed to his injury late Wednesday afternoon.”

The Six Nations Police said they are now actively investigating this incident as a homicide.

