Winnipeg police call for tips from public in cold case death of woman

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA-Winnipeg police are renewing their call for tips from the public in a case involving a woman who was found dead in the city last year.

Marilyn Rose Munroe, who was 41, was last seen alive on Feb. 12.

Police say at the time, the aboriginal woman was wearing several layers of sweaters and carrying a plastic bag.

Her body was discovered 10 days later at a home in a north-end neighbourhood.

Const. Rob Carver, a police spokesman, says Munroe may have associated with people involved in methamphetamine and that could prove critical in finding out what happened to her.

Carver says anyone who may have had contact with the woman, particularly in the three weeks before her body was found, would be of interest to homicide investigators.

