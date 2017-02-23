Riot police arrest two dozen in Dakota Access pipeline protest camp

UPDATED THURSDAY FEB 23 2017 3:15 P.M.

CANNONBALL- An estimated 33 people have been arrested today for remaining in a protest camp in North Dakota in defiance of orders to leave, bringing the total arrested over two days to 44. Many of those arrested today said they would not be violent but were standing in peaceful defiance. Police arrested the water protectors and dragged them to waiting police vehicles.

Authorities had closed the camp on federal land Wednesday, in advance of spring flooding.

Shortly after noon police in full riot gear began arresting Dakota Access pipeline opponents who remain in a protest camp in North Dakota in defiance of orders to leave. National Guard soldiers were also on scene. Corps officials had met with camp leaders. They didn’t divulge the outcome of the talks.

National Guard soldiers and more than 50 officers in full riot gear entered the camp from two directions shortly before midday Thursday, along with several law enforcement and military vehicles. A helicopter and airplane flew overhead.

Officers checked structures and began arresting people, putting them in vans to take them to jail. The number of arrests wasn’t immediately known. Some protesters were outdoors, but away from the officers.

North Dakota officials have also shut down a transition centre for people who had been staying in the now-closed Dakota Access pipeline protest camp.

State Emergency Services spokeswoman Cecily Fong says the centre was shut down due to lack of use. An adviser to Gov. Doug Burgum says only nine people used the centre Wednesday and no one used it Thursday. The state offered transportation to the Bismarck centre to anyone who wanted it. They can avoid criminal charges ,get basic necessities, along with bus and hotel vouchers.

Two rooms at the Comfort Inn were damaged, but Fong says that wasn’t a factor in closing the transition centre. The hotel didn’t immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

A small group of protesters briefly stood on the highway outside the camp earlier in the morning. They were gone when police began massing. Authorities said they prepared for the possibility that they might have to use force to remove remaining protesters from the now-closed Dakota Access pipeline protest camp in North Dakota.

Highway Patrol Lt. Tom Iverson says American Indian elders have told police there are people willing to resort to drastic measures to stay in the camp that was shut down Wednesday ahead of spring flooding. And he says authorities have monitored similar sentiments expressed on social media.

Iverson says authorities are prepared for a worst-case “SWAT scenario” should anyone who is armed barricade themselves in a structure in the camp. A SWAT vehicle is at the scene.

Several Sioux tribes maintain the pipeline will harm the environment, a claim the project developer disputes.

An American Indian activist who opposes the Dakota Access oil pipeline says the shutdown of the main protest camp in North Dakota isn’t the end of the fight.

Chase Iron Eyes says the battleground is shifting to the courts “and the court of public opinion.” Iron Eyes says the Lakota People’s Law Project non-profit is working to rally lawmakers and others in Washington, D.C., to oppose the pipeline.

Iron Eyes faces a felony charge for allegedly inciting a riot earlier this month near the camp. He maintains his innocence.

Ed Higgins, from Lowell, Massachusetts, says Lakota elders will call for a meeting with law enforcement to state their belief that the camp is on land that rightfully belongs to Native Americans. Higgins says 200 people remain in large tents at the camp, and “haven’t come out to show our faces.”

Tribes say it threatens their water supply and cultural sites.

Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners says the project is safe.

Highway Patrol Lt. Tom Iverson says the immediate goal is to clean up the camp that has existed since August and once housed thousands of people. Authorities say tons of debris must be removed so spring floodwaters don’t wash it into nearby rivers.

Army Corps of Engineers Col. John Henderson says the taxpayer-funded cleanup could take about a month and cost as much as

$1.2 million. -Associated Press-

