OPP SEEKING WITNESSES IN WEAPONS COMPLAINT

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating after receiving a weapons complaint that occurred at a Haddington Street, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Thursday February 23, 2017 at 7:47 p.m., OPP responded to the Haldimand County Community Centre parking lot after witnesses reported that a male suspect had confronted them and displayed, what appeared to be, a firearm under his clothing before leaving the area on foot, east bound through the park toward Wigton Street.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that on Thursday February 23, 2017 at approximately 7:45 p.m., the male suspect was walking around in the parking lot of the Community Centre where he was met and stopped to speak with occupants who were in a black Chevrolet Equinox SUV with chrome rims.

The male suspect spoke with the occupants of the SUV and was seen receiving an unknown item from one of the occupants. When the occupant asked for the item back, the male suspect lifted his upper body clothing and revealed an alleged firearm.

The male suspect then walked over to two people who were nearby in the parking lot and a verbal altercation began. The male suspect, again, lifted his upper body clothing and displayed the weapon before leaving the area on foot east bound through the park behind the Community Centre toward Wigton Street.

The male suspect is described as being:

Indigenous

approximately 15 -18 years old

5′ 7″ in height

between 140 – 150 lbs.

wearing a “Thrasher” brand hooded sweatshirt with red writing on it, black jeans, a black bulky winter jacket and a red baseball cap.

The black SUV was last seen leaving the parking lot of the Community Centre, turning east bound onto Haddington Street.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) also attended to search the area for the male suspect and the black SUV, however, neither were located.

OPP continue to investigate.

OPP is reminding the public to report any suspicious vehicles/persons to the police. If you see something or know something, say something.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice