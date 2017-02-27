Local News
Police lay charges in two cases of domestic violence in Brantford, Ontario

February 27, 2017 633 views

By: Chris Pimentel Turtle Island News writer BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police have charged a city man with assault with a weapon  after an incident Feb., 27th   Police said a  23-year-old male struck his mother with a drinking glass on February 27th at Fenwick Court. After kicking down his door and damaging the trim, his mother questioned him about the incident. The son then picked up a glass and threw it at his mother, hitting her in the mouth. While her lower lip was cut the mother didn’t require medical attention.  The man was charged with mischief under $5000 and assault with a weapon. BRANTFORD ONT- A 55-yaer-old man is facing a series of charges stemming from a domestic assault on Raleigh Street Sunday, Feb., 26th. Police said a 55-year-old man…

