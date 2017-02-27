Daily
National News

Third candidate expected to enter NDP leadership race today

February 27, 2017 21 views

OTTAWA-It’s expected a third person will enter the NDP leadership race today.

Quebec MP Guy Caron is expected to enter the competition, a day after northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus tossed his hat into the ring.

Angus told supporters in Toronto that he is going to fight to improve the lot of working class people in Canada and help those who have fallen through the cracks, like aboriginal children.

He says he’ll also work to get people to re-engage with the New Democrats who slid from Official opposition to third party status in the House of Commons.

British Columbia MP Peter Julien entered the race earlier this month.

Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and deputy Ontario NDP leader Jagmeet Singh are also considering bids.

Voting for a leader is set for October.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Attawapiskat First Nation school to reopen after flood

February 24, 2017 94

By Michelle McQuigge THE CANADIAN PRESS A brand new elementary school shuttered by flooding in a…

Read more
Daily

Woman, her mother and 2 kids die in collision on highway west of Timmins, Ont.

February 24, 2017 97

SOUTH PORCUPINE, Ont. -A northern Ontario First Nation is mourning the “terrible loss” of a 29-year-old…

Read more

Leave a Reply