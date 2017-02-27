Third candidate expected to enter NDP leadership race today

OTTAWA-It’s expected a third person will enter the NDP leadership race today.

Quebec MP Guy Caron is expected to enter the competition, a day after northern Ontario MP Charlie Angus tossed his hat into the ring.

Angus told supporters in Toronto that he is going to fight to improve the lot of working class people in Canada and help those who have fallen through the cracks, like aboriginal children.

He says he’ll also work to get people to re-engage with the New Democrats who slid from Official opposition to third party status in the House of Commons.

British Columbia MP Peter Julien entered the race earlier this month.

Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and deputy Ontario NDP leader Jagmeet Singh are also considering bids.

Voting for a leader is set for October.

