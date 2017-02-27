Police

TRAFFIC STOPS LEAD TO CONTRABAND TOBACCO POSSESSION CHARGES

February 27, 2017

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has laid charges under the Tobacco Tax Act following traffic stops in Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Friday February 17, 2017 at approximately 9:43 a.m., OPP were conducting routine patrols in the area of Argyle Street South in Caledonia and stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence. While OPP spoke with the driver, a quantity of unmarked tobacco was located inside the vehicle.

OPP seized the tobacco and charged 59 year-old Shiwang LIN of North York, Ontario with driving a motor vehicle without a current validated permit under the Highway Traffic Act, and possession of unmarked tobacco under the Tobacco Tax Act.

On Sunday February 19, 2017 at approximately 12:03 a.m., OPP were patrolling the area near Highway 6 and First Line in Hagersville when they stopped a vehicle for a Highway Traffic Act offence. During their investigation, OPP located a quantity of unmarked tobacco in the vehicle.

OPP seized the tobacco and charged 20-year-old Daniel PUNCHAK of Norfolk County, Ontario with a Highway Traffic Act offence and possession of unmarked tobacco under the Tobacco Tax Act.   

The individuals were issued fines for their offences and the tobacco was seized.

