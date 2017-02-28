Police

Convenience Store Robbery

February 28, 2017 217 views

Brantford police are investigating the daytime robbery of a convenience store in the Eagle Place area.  On Monday February 27th 2017 at approximately 2:40 pm, a lone male entered the convenience store brandishing a knife and demanded money from the clerk.  The robber was believed to be approximately 5’8” – 5’10” in height thin build, and was observed wearing a red hooded sweater, a black balaclava, and was carrying a black reusable grocery bag.  The male robber obtained a small amount of money, and fled the store.  The clerk was not harmed in the robbery.

Anyone who has information regarding this robbery please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-TIPS.

