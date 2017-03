On Saturday February 25, 2017 Six Nations Police received information of a Break and Enter at the Gaylord Powless Arena at 1738 4th Line Road in Ohsweken.

An employee came in to work at 7:30 am and noticed the lock on the garage behind the arena to be cut off and the tractor stored inside was missing.

The tractor is described as an orange Kubota RTV 1100C tractor. The tractor had a 6 foot blade and a box salt/sand spreader attached to it.

Contact: Marwood White

Staff Sergeant

519-445-4191

