Body of missing man recovered in Grand River

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered the body of a 91 year old man from the Grand River near Lake Erie in Port Maitland after a single vehicle collision early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday February 28, 2017 at 1:39 a.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to the shoreline of Lake Erie in Port Maitland after an elderly female reported she could not find her husband. The elderly female appeared to be in a confused state.

Through the course of investigation, police determined that the female was involved in a single vehicle collision, however, police were unable to confirm whether there were any other occupants in the vehicle.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit along with Haldimand County Fire Services are currently searching the area to confirm all of the occupants are accounted for.

Members of the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery unit attended and conducted a search of the Grand River near Lake Erie in Port Maitland.

The search for the missing male was suspended last evening and resumed this morning.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday March 1, 2017 the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery unit located the deceased body of a 91-year-old male who had been missing from the collision.

The identity of the deceased is not being published at this time.

A post mortem is scheduled to be conducted.

OPP continue to investigate.

