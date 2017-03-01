Brant County OPP investigate thefts over $11,000 , breakins, mischief

THEFT OF WELDER FROM CAINSVILLE BUSINESS OPP INVESTIGATE

BRANT COUNTY, ON Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called by a business owner advising someone entered the Cainsville store on February 16, 2017 and stole a brand new welder in a box.

OPP investigators attended the TSC store located at 490 County Road #18 in the County of Brant and found that an unknown person and stole a Lincoln Stick welder valued over $750.

The males suspect is described as:

5’10”

190 lbs

Dark hair

Ball cap

Toronto maple leafs shirt

The County of Brant OPP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in the incident. Anyone with information can call the County of Brant OPP Criminal Investigations unit at 1-888-310-1122

PARIS BUSINESS SPRAY PAINTED -OPP INVESTIGATE

BRANT COUNTY – Brant COUNTY Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members were called to attend business on King Edward Street in the County of Brant, after the owner found spray paint on the building on February 24, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

County of Brant OPP members attended Twisted Treats located at 81 King Edward Street in the County of Brant and found that unknown person(s) spray painted the business.

Police are asking the public that were in the area of King Edward Street in the County of Brant to call if they witnessed any suspicious people or vehicles.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP INVESTIGATE BREAK AND ENTER

BRANT COUNTY, ON) – Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend an address on County Road #18 in the County of Brant at approximately 1:30 p.m. on 20 February 2017 in response to a break and enter.

OPP officers conducted their investigation and found that unknown person(s) gained entry to the residence located on County Road #18 in the County of Brant once inside thieves stole jewellery and cash.

County of Brant OPP are asking for assistance from the public in locating and identifying the suspects or suspect vehicles in this case.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

OPP INVESTIGATE BREAK AND ENTER TO TK LIQUIDATIONS, OVER $11,000 IN GOODS STOLEN

BRANT COUNTY- Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend a business located on Colborne Street West in the County of Brant at approximately 3:00 a.m. on 17 February 2017 in response to a break and enter.

OPP officers conducted their investigation and found that unknown person(s) gained entry by smashing a window at TK Liquidations and Auction located at 653 Colborne Street West in the County of Brant once inside thieves stole wrist watches valued at over $11,000.

County of Brant OPP are asking for assistance from the public in locating and identifying the suspects or suspect vehicles in this case.

Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Add Your Voice