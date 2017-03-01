Local News

Enbridge seeking injunction to stop men from putting up rabbit traps

March 1, 2017 534 views
This map shows the Enbridge Line 10 pipeline

HAMILTON- Enbridge Pipelines Inc., doesn’t like it that two Six Nations men are setting up rabbit traps on Haudenosaunee lands, the company has built two pipelines on outside of Hamilton. In “exercising their treaty rights” Wayne Hill and Todd Williams set up rabbit traps along Enbridge’s Line 10 and 11 where the company is conducting maintenace dig sites, court documents show. Now Enbridge is seeking an injunction against the two who also work for the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs’ Council’s (HCCC) planning and development department . The two men work as an engineer and archeological and enviromental monitor overseeing companies working on Haudenosaunee land. Enbridge Pipelines Inc constructed the two pipelines; Line 10 in 1962 and Line 11 1971,without Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council approval. Enbridge does not have any agreement with…

