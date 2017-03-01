Final cleanup begins at Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp

BISMARCK, N.D.-The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has moved into the evacuated Dakota Access pipeline protest camp to finish the cleanup started weeks ago by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. A Florida-based company has been hired to provide trash removal and environmental cleanup in the main Oceti Sakowin camp on the north side of the Cannonball River and the smaller Rosebud camp on the south side. Both are on federal land. Authorities this week cleared the last holdouts from the camp near the Standing Rock Reservation, which straddles the North Dakota and South Dakota border. Thousands of people stayed there before the area was buried in winter blizzards.Corps officials say about 240 dumpsters have been hauled out of the main camp, each brimming with debris of old food stores, structures,…



