Local News

Haudenosaunee Resource Centre saving a cultural treasury

March 1, 2017 47 views
Leroy Hill has become one of a handful of men charged with protecting and preserving Haudenosaunnee culture. (Photo by Lynda Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor It’s maple syrup time. At the Haudenosaunee Resource Centre (HRC) that means it’s time for one of the first medicines of the year. ‘It’s medicine that we need. That fresh sap or syrup is medicine for us and being out in the woods, being part of the collecting and boiling is medicine for the mind. It’s meant to occupy our minds at this time of the season until things start growing,” says Leroy Hill HRC executive director The HRC is now more than 15 years old. It started with five men who gave up careers when the Haudenosaunee Chiefs asked them to learn the teachings to save who the Haudenosaunee are. “It was in danger of being lost. It was really, really bad so the chiefs…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations people marched Tuesday down 6th Line to Hwy 6 (Argyle Street) to mark the 11th anniversary of the 2006 land reclamation (Photo by Jim C Powless). While riot police closed the DAPL camp last week....
Local News

Six Nations marks 11th anniversary of Reclamation

March 1, 2017 557

Six Nations Reclamation 11 years old, feds still not talking By Chris Pimentel Writer KANONHSTATON- It’s…

Read more
Final cleanup begins at Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp
Local News

Final cleanup begins at Dakota Access Pipeline protest camp

March 1, 2017 81

BISMARCK, N.D.-The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has moved into the evacuated Dakota Access pipeline protest…

Read more