Daily
National News

Ontario to take the lead in fixing Grassy Narrows contamination , feds say

March 1, 2017 37 views

OTTAWA- Health Minister Jane Philpott says Ontario is taking the lead in addressing mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows First Nation, a point of contention for indigenous leaders and advocates who expect federal action on the long-standing crisis.

A recent report commissioned by Grassy Narrows First Nation and funded by Ontario suggests there is ongoing mercury contamination in the area from a Dryden, Ont., paper mill, which was decommissioned decades ago.

Chief Simon Fobister, who met Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett in Toronto on Monday, says he is awaiting a firm commitment from Ottawa to help clean up the pollution.

David Sone, an environmental justice advocate with the group Earthroots, says Canada’s monitoring of health risks to Grassy Narrows has been a terrible failure for decades, noting adequate monitoring would have revealed ongoing contamination.

A January statement from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Health Canada is responsible for and is “actively monitoring water quality, the safety of the food supply and health risks to the community.”

Philpott says the Liberal government is working with Ontario to support community research and surveillance to examine health issues that may have arisen from mercury.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Feds play support, not lead, in Grassy Narrows mercury contamination: Trudeau

March 1, 2017 38

  Chief says  Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett mum on toxic cleanup By Kristy Kirkup THE…

Read more
Daily

AP Exclusive: Taxes could flow with Dakota Access pipeline

March 1, 2017 34

By James MacPherson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BISMARCK, N.D. -North Dakota stands to gain more than $110…

Read more

Leave a Reply