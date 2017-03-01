Local News
Six Nations marks 11th anniversary of Reclamation

March 1, 2017 556 views
Six Nations people marched Tuesday down 6th Line to Hwy 6 (Argyle Street) to mark the 11th anniversary of the 2006 land reclamation (Photo by Jim C Powless). While riot police closed the DAPL camp last week....

Six Nations Reclamation 11 years old, feds still not talking By Chris Pimentel Writer KANONHSTATON- It’s been 11 years since a group of Six Nations women said enough was enough and brought Six Nations land rights into the national spotlight. Although the weather was cold, the focus was clear on Feb., 28, 2006, according to Beebe Jamieson, “we had one mind of getting our land back.” Before February 28th, 2006, Doreen Silversmith always knew she had to fight for her rights at a young age. “I would go to national women’s marches, and I learned that everyone has to stick together. We’re all humans. I was told by my family that I was wrong, and I just said you watch it’s coming and six years later who’s here? My family.”…

