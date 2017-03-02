PM under fire for saying Grassy Narrows ‘very much’ Ontario’s responsibility

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is under fire from indigenous leaders and human rights advocates for saying mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows First Nation is “very much” an Ontario issue.

Trudeau says the federal government is supporting provincial efforts to address contamination in the northwestern Ontario community, but that he has yet to formally commit to helping with the cleanup of toxic material.

This week, a report commissioned by Grassy Narrows and funded by Ontario revealed there is ongoing mercury contamination in the area from a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., that was decommissioned decades ago.

Grassy First Nation Chief Simon Fobister says Trudeau is letting his people down by failing to lead on solving the reserve’s mercury crisis, an issue affecting three generations of residents.

Fobister says he doesn’t see how the prime minister can say he is reconciling with First Nations while “passing the buck” on the cleanup of an ongoing toxic leak that has plagued the community for half a century.

Richard Pearshouse, a senior researcher with Human Rights Watch in Geneva, says the federal government has an obligation under international law to respect, protect and fulfil the human rights at issue, including the right to health and cultural rights.

