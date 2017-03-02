Six Nations Police look for man who drove dangerously across yards, parking lots then burned vehicle

OHSWEKEN- Six Nations Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a wanted man and a female accomplice who drove through Ohsweken across lawns and parking lots, evading police, before taking off from the village and burning and abandoning the vehicle in Brant County. Police said they spotted a vehicle they believed was being driven by a person with outstanding arrests warrants on Fourth Line Road in Ohsweken Tuesday Feb., 28, 2017 . A female passenger was also spotted in the vehicle. Police said the vehicle was driven to Bicentennial Trail where marked police vehicles tried to stop it. The driver drove over the curb and into the Iroquois Plaza parking lot, then across the lawns of the health centre, retirement home and health clinic. Police vehicles attempted to contain the…



