Brant County teenager charged in assault

BRANT COUNTY-A 17-year-old Brant County teenager is facing a series of assault and possession charges after Brant County OPP were called to an assault at a Jane Street, Paris, County of Brant, Ontario address. OPP responded to a resident reporting the assault Thursday, March 2, 2017 at approximately 4:45 a.m.. Police said that a male became involved in a verbal altercation which turned into a physical confrontation with two other males. During the confrontation an 18-year-old male was assaulted with an edged weapon. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. As a result of investigation, police arrested and charged a 17-year-old male of Brant County, Ontario with the following offences: Assault with weapon Aggravated assault Uttering threats Possession for the purpose of trafficking…



