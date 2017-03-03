Brantford Police assisted Ambulance after three adults overdosed on fentanyl

On Wednesday March 1, 2017 at approximately 9:40 PM Brantford Police Service assisted Brant County Ambulance after three adults overdosed on fentanyl. Two men, aged 46 and 50 years, and a 39 year old female were taken to hospital to be treated medically.

The Brantford Police Service wants the public to be aware of the extreme dangers the illegal and illicit use of medications.

SIGNS OF AN OVERDOSE

Extremely small pupils

Discolouration of mouth and nails

Severe sleepiness

Slow heartbeat

Trouble breathing

Slow, shallow breathing or snoring

Cold, clammy skin

Trouble walking or talking

IF YOU SEE ANYONE DISPLAYING THE SIGNS OF AN OVERDOSE

CONTACT 911 RIGHT AWAY!!!

WHAT IS NALOXONE?

Naloxone is an emergency medication that reverses the effects of an overdose from opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, methadone, and morphine.

You can get a take-home naloxone kit for free, confidentially, from Public Health units and other service organizations throughout Ontario.

BE DRUG SMART

If you are going to use, be drug smart

Don’t use alone

Start with a small amount

• Learn about Naloxone

Add Your Voice