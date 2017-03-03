Police

Driver Killed In Early Morning Car Accident

March 3, 2017 4463 views

On Friday March 3rd, 2017, at 6:25 A.M., the Six Nations Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Onondaga Road between 3rd Line Road and 4th Line Road in Ohsweken.

Responding officers observed a vehicle in the yard of 1405 Onondaga Road with extensive damage.  The vehicle had been travelling North bound when it crossed lanes and left the roadway into the West ditch. It struck a culvert, then a hydro pole and came to rest against a tree.

The driver had been ejected and was located nearby. Paramedics transported the male driver to West Haldimand General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

