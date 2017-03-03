Ohsweken woman charged impaired driving

BRANT COUNTY, ON – Brant County OPP have charged a 40-year-old woman after police stopped a motor vehicle at a Highway 403, County of Brant after a concerned citizen reported concerns over a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 403 near the Princeton exit. OPP said on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at approximately 2:58 p.m., police patrolling the area located the vehicle on Rest Acres Road and stopped it to investigate the driver after she attempted to enter the eastbound entrance ramp to Highway 403. As a result of investigation, police have charged Chantal Hill, 40, of Ohsweken, Ontario with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit. She is to appear in Provincial Court, Brantford at a later date to answer to the charges. “We would like to take this…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice