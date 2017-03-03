Local News
National News

Ohsweken woman charged impaired driving

March 3, 2017 702 views

 BRANT COUNTY, ON – Brant County OPP have  charged a 40-year-old woman after police stopped a motor vehicle at a Highway 403,  County of Brant after a concerned citizen reported concerns over a vehicle travelling eastbound on Highway 403 near the Princeton exit.  OPP said on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at approximately 2:58 p.m., police  patrolling the area located the vehicle on Rest Acres Road and stopped it to investigate the driver after she attempted to enter the eastbound entrance ramp to Highway 403.  As a result of investigation, police have charged  Chantal Hill, 40, of Ohsweken, Ontario with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit.  She is to appear in Provincial Court, Brantford at a later date to answer to the charges.  “We would like to take this…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

UN official: Tribe not properly heard in pipeline dispute

March 3, 2017 54

By Blake Nicholson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BISMARCK, N.D.-A United Nations official who visited North Dakota in…

Read more
Daily

New ’60s Scoop proposed class action lawsuit filed in Federal Court

March 3, 2017 46

By Colin Perkel THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO -Yet another proposed class action related to the so-called…

Read more