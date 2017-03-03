Two Brantford people face drug charges, police seize drugs with street value of $24,000

BRANTFORD ONT- Brantford City police have charged two people with possession of drugs carrying a street value of over $24,000 The Brantford Police Service Street Crimes & Community Patrol Units entered a business on Colborne Street Thursday (March 2 2017) about 12 p.m. and arrested 2 people on site for Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking. Officers then executed a Controlled Drugs & Substances Act authorization. The following was located during the arrest and subsequent search of the premise: Marihuana -Total Weight 1084.4g x $10/g = $10,844 Hashish – Total Weight 44.7g x $25/g = $1,117.50 Cannabis Resin – Total Weight 246.98g x $50/g = $12,349 Cannabis Pills – 41 capsules $2.50/per capsule = $102.50 Total Street Value Seized $24,413.00 $2,423.75 in Canadian currency As a result a…



