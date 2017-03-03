Daily
National News

Two people rescued by Mounties from fire on Saskatchewan First Nation

March 3, 2017 58 views

LOON LAKE, Canada- A pair of RCMP officers pulled two people out of a burning house on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan **>First Nation<** this week.

The officers from the Loon Lake detachment responded to a complaint of a potential assault early Wednesday evening, but when they arrived they found the house was on fire.

A woman was removed to safety uninjured.

Officers then re-entered and helped a man get out, then went back in to see if anyone else was inside.

However, the man they’d gotten out went inside again as the house was fully engulfed by flames.

One of the officers boosted the other up to the main floor bedroom window and they were able to pull the man to safety.

He was transported by ambulance to the Meadow Lake Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officers weren’t injured, but did suffer some minor smoke inhalation.

Both the cause of the fire and the original call for service are still under investigation.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Ohsweken woman charged impaired driving

March 3, 2017 702

 BRANT COUNTY, ON – Brant County OPP have  charged a 40-year-old woman after police stopped a…

Read more
Daily

UN official: Tribe not properly heard in pipeline dispute

March 3, 2017 54

By Blake Nicholson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BISMARCK, N.D.-A United Nations official who visited North Dakota in…

Read more

Leave a Reply