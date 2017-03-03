Daily
National News

UN official: Tribe not properly heard in pipeline dispute

March 3, 2017 54 views

By Blake Nicholson

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

BISMARCK, N.D.-A United Nations official who visited North Dakota in the wake of months of protests over the Dakota Access pipeline believes the concerns and rights of Native Americans haven’t been adequately addressed.

Victoria Tauli-Corpuz is the U.N. special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples. She believes authorities used unnecessary force against protesters, that the Standing Rock Sioux tribe wasn’t properly consulted, and that the issue of trash left by protesters has been overblown.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says the state has respected legal protests. He says it focused on maintaining peace and protecting the environment. He says his administration is restoring relations with the Standing Rock Sioux.

Tauli-Corpuz will make a report in September to the U.N. Human Rights Council. It will have no force of law.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Ohsweken woman charged impaired driving

March 3, 2017 704

 BRANT COUNTY, ON – Brant County OPP have  charged a 40-year-old woman after police stopped a…

Read more
Daily

New ’60s Scoop proposed class action lawsuit filed in Federal Court

March 3, 2017 46

By Colin Perkel THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO -Yet another proposed class action related to the so-called…

Read more

Leave a Reply