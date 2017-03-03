Winners and losers in sale of former Trump Taj Mahal casino

By Wayne Parry

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.-The sale of Trump Taj Mahal casino to Hard Rock International has left some winners and losers in Atlantic City.

The winners included a union whose members were willing to lose their own jobs to stand up to Taj owner and billionaire investor Carl Icahn. And, a Native American tribe that had been toying with the idea of expanding its gambling operations to New Jersey will finally get to the Jersey shore.

The losers in the deal could include competing casinos that are just beginning to see the benefits of a slimmed-down gambling market in the resort town. Icahn, too, because he took a large loss on his ownership of the casino.

On Wednesday, Icahn sold the Boardwalk casino that was opened by President Donald Trump in 1990 to the Florida-based Hard Rock. The sale came four months after Icahn shut it down amid a crippling strike.

The company that bought Atlantic City’s Trump Taj Mahal casino still wants to build a $1 billion casino in northern New Jersey just outside New York City.

Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen told The Associated Press on Thursday that his company remains committed to its plan to build a casino at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford if voters change the law to allow it.

Hard Rock bought the Taj Mahal, which now-President Donald Trump opened in 1990, from billionaire Carl Icahn on Wednesday for an unspecified price.

“We own 25 percent of the Meadowlands (track) and we are 100 percent still on board to do that project at the Meadowlands,” Allen said.

The company has partnered with track owner Jeff Gural to propose a casino resort just outside New York City that analysts predict could become one of the most successful casinos in the nation — at least until New York City allows one or more casinos to open nearby.

But before that happens, New Jersey voters would have to change a law that currently restricts casinos to Atlantic City. A statewide referendum on it last November was rejected by more than 80 percent of voters, and it cannot be reconsidered for at least two years.

Gural said Hard Rock’s purchase of the Taj Mahal could boost the duo’s chances for a Meadowlands casino.

“I think it can only help us down the road at the Meadowlands because I am sure the politicians and local leaders are appreciative that Hard Rock stepped up to buy (the Taj Mahal) and reopen it as opposed to leaving closed or tearing it down,” Gural said Thursday.

The casino will reopen in the spring of 2018, with the casino’s current theme with its domes and spires gone, replaced by Hard Rock’s signature music theme. The company says it has the world’s largest collection of music memorabilia, which is on display at Hard Rock cafes and casinos around the world.

About 3,000 workers will be hired, including many who lost their jobs when Icahn closed the casino in October amid a crippling strike by Local 54 of the Unite-HERE union.

Now President Donald Trump, who ownd three casinos in Atlantic City, sued the Federal Government in 1993, maintaining that allowing Indian tribes to open casinos discriminates against him. The Trump lawsuit, claimed the Federal law that allows Indian casinos, the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988, violates the Constitution’s Tenth Amendment, which reserves for states all rights not expressly given to the Federal Government.

Trump took aim, at the time, at operations such as Connecticut’s hugely successful Foxwoods Casino, which has been drawing capacity crowds since it opened in 1992.

The Mashantucket Pequots, a small and obscure Connecticut tribe, won the right to establish casino gambling on their reservation in Ledyard based in part on a provision in the 1988 Federal law that any form of gambling otherwise allowed in the state must be permitted on a reservation.

The Trump lawsuit also took aim at the Ramapough Indians of New Jersey saying they were trying to get formal recognition from the commission, a preliminary step needed for the tribe to enter into a gambling agreement with the state.

John Barry of the Newark law firm of Clapp and Eisenberg, represented. Trump at the time in the litigation, and said at the time he believed that the suit had merit despite a history of litigation in which the Government, and by association, the Indian tribes, have prevailed.

“Native Americans obviously have particular status, no doubt about it,” Mr. Barry said in 1993. But he said he believed that previous cases had not adequately explored the reservation of powers to the states under the Tenth Amendment.

In an interview with The Associated Press, at the time, George Schneider, a lawyer representing 2,000 Ramapoughs in northern New Jersey and New York, said of Mr. Trump: “This guy is unbelievable. His father hands him a multimillion-dollar empire. The Native American Indians are lucky if they can give their children food, clothing and a roof over their head.”

