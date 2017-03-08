Local News

200 Year Old Church Damaged by Fire and Vandals

March 8, 2017 51 views
Vandals have broken stain glass windows at the St Johnson Church at Fifth Line and Tuscarora or St John’s Corners. (Photos by Christopher Pimentel)

St. John’s Anglican Church is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, but the celebration has been marred by vandals. A fire was set to a building adjacent to the church on February 20th. The church was saved from the fire but some of the stain glass windows were vandalized. Local residents saw people running from the church and called the fire department. While the glass is expected to be replaced, the 200 year old building is also suffering from an unstable foundation after the beams underneath the church were found to be rotting and need to be attended to first according to Father Norm Casey. The church’s roof was replaced just last year thanks to the generosity of three church trust members, Don Monture, Don Lynch, and Ron Monture, who…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford police charge man in domestic dispute

March 8, 2017 149

  BRANTFORD, ONT-A 36-year-old Brantford man is facing an assault charge as a result of a…

Read more
Six Nations police are investigating the death of a 3 year old child at a Mohawk Road home Monday night. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Six Nations Police investigate child’s death

March 8, 2017 114

Six Nations Police are investigating the death of a three year old child after being called…

Read more