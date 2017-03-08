200 Year Old Church Damaged by Fire and Vandals

St. John’s Anglican Church is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, but the celebration has been marred by vandals. A fire was set to a building adjacent to the church on February 20th. The church was saved from the fire but some of the stain glass windows were vandalized. Local residents saw people running from the church and called the fire department. While the glass is expected to be replaced, the 200 year old building is also suffering from an unstable foundation after the beams underneath the church were found to be rotting and need to be attended to first according to Father Norm Casey. The church’s roof was replaced just last year thanks to the generosity of three church trust members, Don Monture, Don Lynch, and Ron Monture, who…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice