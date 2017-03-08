Local News

Amos is helping language preserve history

March 8, 2017 42 views

By Chris Pimentel, Writer Brantford- When Amos Key speaks, the language is the message and the history is the story. Key spoke on Wednesday, at Laurier Brantford about revitalizing some of the lost indigenous languages and how his own education impacted him, from on the reserve, to Mohawk College, and finally to the University of Western Ontario. Key is the Director of First Nations Language Program at the Mohawk Woodland center and he also teaches at the University of Toronto. He’s spent over 30 years trying to revitalized the Mohawk language and culture that was being suppressed by residential schools. “It was colonization with all First peoples in this country, they converted us using, theology, and that’s how they colonized us. They took away our voice, our rights, our linguist…

