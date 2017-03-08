Some areas will be without hydro overnight

Ontario Hydro crews are continuing to assess wind damage and scrambling to repair damage, says a Hydro media adviser. Hydro has brought in crews from unaffected areas to repair 270 outages reported affecting 68,000 customers as winds continue to gust in some areas.

Hydro expects “significant” progress by this evening in some areas but some customers will continue to be without power through the night, Hydro says.Hydro could not provide an estimate of when power will be on in affected areas at Six Nations/New Credit .

Add Your Voice