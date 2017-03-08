Daily
National News

Some areas will be without hydro overnight

March 8, 2017 117 views

Ontario Hydro crews are  continuing to assess wind damage and  scrambling to repair damage, says a Hydro media adviser. Hydro has brought in crews from unaffected areas to repair  270  outages  reported affecting 68,000 customers  as winds continue to gust in some areas.

Hydro expects “significant” progress by this evening in some areas but  some customers will continue to be without power through the night, Hydro says.Hydro could not provide an estimate of when power will be on  in  affected areas at  Six Nations/New Credit .

 

