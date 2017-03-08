Daily
Local News

Brantford police charge man in domestic dispute

March 8, 2017 148 views

  BRANTFORD, ONT-A 36-year-old Brantford man is facing an assault charge as a result of a domestic dispute  Tuesday March 7, 2017 at 7:05 p.m. Brantford city police said the accused, a 36 year old man, began to yell and argue with his x-girlfriend at their residence. The accused and victim remain living under the same roof however are no longer in an intimate relationship. The accused became involved in a verbal argument over reconciling their relationship.  Police said a physical confrontation allegedly  ensued where the accused grabbed the victim around the neck and the victim fought back to defend herself.  The accused left on foot prior to police arriving. The accused was located a short time later on foot and was arrested for assault and breach of probation. The…

