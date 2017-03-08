House broken into

On Tuesday February 21st, 2017, at 8:20 P.M., the Six Nations Police received a report of a break & enter which had occurred earlier in the day at 100 Bateman Line in Ohsweken. Police went to the address and observed the door broken and open. The house was not occupied but appeared to have been ransacked with appliances, furniture and cupboards broken open and contents thrown around the house. Two bedrooms and the living room had also been rifled through. The homeowner said that a video game system, a television, DVD’s and a quantity of groceries were stolen.Six Nations Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca….



