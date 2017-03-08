Local News

House broken into

March 8, 2017 45 views

On Tuesday February 21st, 2017, at 8:20 P.M., the Six Nations Police received a report of a break & enter which had occurred earlier in the day at 100 Bateman Line in Ohsweken. Police went to the address and observed the door broken and open. The house was not occupied but appeared to have been ransacked with appliances, furniture and cupboards broken open and contents thrown around the house. Two bedrooms and the living room had also been rifled through. The homeowner said that a video game system, a television, DVD’s and a quantity of groceries were stolen.Six Nations Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford police charge man in domestic dispute

March 8, 2017 149

  BRANTFORD, ONT-A 36-year-old Brantford man is facing an assault charge as a result of a…

Read more
Six Nations police are investigating the death of a 3 year old child at a Mohawk Road home Monday night. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

Six Nations Police investigate child’s death

March 8, 2017 114

Six Nations Police are investigating the death of a three year old child after being called…

Read more