Hydro bills coming down for First Nations

March 8, 2017 101 views

By Christopher Pimentel and Lynda Powless, Writers A Liberal government plan to lower hydro bills that would include removing delivery fees to on reserve residents will be reviewed by the Ontario’s budget watchdog. Premier Kathleen Wynne introduced her “Fair Hydro Plan” last week that will reduce household hydro bills by 25 per cent. The reduction includes an average 17-per-cent reduction on bills, in addition to an eight-per-cent rebate that took effect Jan. 1. The biggest change for this plan is the waiving of the delivery charge on hydro bills for First Nations living on the reserve. said Ontario Regional Chief Isadore Day in a press release. On-reserve First Nations residential electricity consumers will have their delivery charge on their bills removed completely. “The elimination of the delivery charge will assist…

