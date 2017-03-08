Local News

New book out on Six Nations Reclamation

March 8, 2017 37 views
Janie Jamieson and author Theresa McCarthy at the Wodoand Cultural Centre. (Photo by Chase Jarrett)

By Chase Jarrett Writer The 11th anniversary of the Six Nations reclamation of its unceded lands near the town of Caledonia has just passed and a new book and author analysis of the struggle at Kanohstaton has emerged. About four dozen attended the book launch recently at Woodland Cultural Centre. Theresa McCarthy’s “In Divided Unity Haudenosaunee Reclamation at Grand River” is being hailed as an upsetting of traditional European narratives; and as a book that offers a real Indigenous look at the events of 2006. In 2006, Six Nations took control of a 40 hectare parcel of land in Caledonia slated for a housing subdivision, placing a national spotlight on Indigenous land claim issues. The spotlight hit Six Nations’ Haldimand Proclamation specifically, which sets aside an enormous tract of land…

