Six Nations Police investigate child’s death

Six Nations Police are investigating the death of a three year old child after being called to a Mohawk Road home Monday night. Police said they were called to a residence at 792 Mohawk road by Six Nations Ambulance who had responded to a 911 call and found a toddler with no vital signs and was not breathing. The child was taken to Brantford General Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead at 8:16 P.M. Six Nations Police remained at the scene overnight Monday and with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police Forensic Identification Unit “continue to investigate this tragic incident.” Cause of death has not been determined. Staff Sgt Marwood White said an autopsy is being performed today (Wednesday). He said no charges have been laid and…



