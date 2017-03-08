Students show off science knowledge at IL Thomas

By Christopher Pimentel, Writer IL Thomas- Music memory, the Grand River, wet diapers and many more ideas! That’s what’s going on at the 5th Annual Six Nations District Science Fair. The five schools that participated were IL Thomas, JC Hill, OMSK, Emily C General and Jameson. There were over 50 projects that were being judged between grades six, seven and eight and event organizer Jessi Skye and Sara Kewagosh, couldn’t have been more proud. “I think that the projects here are very well done and are spectacular. Some of the projects need some work but for the most part they were wonderful. The students are clearly looking out for our future and there creating and there thinking. We have different projects as your looking around, that prove they’re thinking of…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice