TsuuT’ina First Nation chief refusing to give approval to dam west of Calgary

March 8, 2017 30 views

CALGARY- A proposed reservoir west of Calgary meant to help prevent flooding in the area won’t be getting support from a neighbouring First Nation.

TsuuT’ina Chief Lee Crowchild says a planned diversion gate is less than half a kilometre from the reserve and he is worried about the effect of ground water.

He is also concerned about water backing up during a flood diversion.

After the disastrous floods of 2013, the Alberta government came up with mitigation measures to prevent damage in the future, including a dry dam near Springbank.

Dozens of landowners will lose their homes and property if the plan goes ahead and Crowchild is joining their opposition.

He says the NDP government should realize that water is a right protected by treaty and the province cannot proceed without consultations.

Crowchild adds that the NDP supported a dry dam on McLean Creek during the election campaign, but once in office announced it was proceeding with Springbank.

 

