Conservative senator under fire for comments on residential schools

OTTAWA -Conservative MPs are quickly distancing themselves from a senator who said this week there were positive aspects to Canada’s former system of residential schools

Caucus members surveyed today make it clear do not support or agree with Sen. Lynn Beyak, who was appointed by former Tory prime minister Stephen Harper.

Beyak told the upper chamber Wednesday that the government-funded, church-operated schools where indigenous children endured widespread sexual and physical abuse were not all bad.

The Conservative senator called religious teachers in Canada’s residential school system “well-intentioned” during a Senate debate about the increasing numbers of incarcerated indigenous women.

“I speak partly for the record, but mostly in memory of the kindly and well-intentioned men and women and their descendants, perhaps some of us here in this chamber, whose remarkable works, good deeds and historical tales in the residential schools go unacknowledged for the most part and are overshadowed by negative reports,” she said.

She said “Mistakes were made at residential schools — in many instances, horrible mistakes that overshadowed some good things that also happened at those schools,” she said.

Politicians criticized the Conservative senator’s comments. Beyak’s remarks do not reflect the views of the Conservative party, McLeod said in a statement, adding the comments are both disturbing and hurtful to survivors.

Beyak’s remarks are unfortunate and misguided, said Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett on Thursday. Bennett said the remarks of evidence of a need to educate Canadians about the long-standing legacy of the schools.

“This was about saying our system was superior and language and culture was less and not allowed, to say nothing about the what happened and the trauma generations of indigenous people are still suffering. It offends people that there is still that level of misinformation out there. We may need to do a better orientation of politicians. ”

The Senator sits on the indigenous affairs committee that Bennett said she often attends.

NDP MP Romeo Saganash called on the senator to resign

“When we are talking about residential schools, we are talking about genocide,” he said outside the Commons “What Hilter did was genocide … There is no good side about what Hilter did.”

There is no room in Parliament for such attitudes, Saganash added, noting the federal government should also call for Beyak’s resignation.

NDP indigenous affairs critic Romeo Saganash, himself a residential school survivor, wants Beyak to resign. Saganash said “I felt like she opened a wound again, Given the fact that there was a report, the Truth and Reconcilliation Report that was tabled, with 94 calls to action accepted by the majority of governments across this country, I thought we were moving forward. That. that page was turned and we were moving forward but that is not the case with those comments.”

Saganash said the Senator’s remarks were “grave and serious for residential school survivors. If you read the description of genocide it refers directly to the forcible moving of children from one group to another and that fits what happened with residential school.”

He said “if any other person had made a comment similar to this, about genocide,an elected member or other member of parliament had made the same remark about the holocaust there would be no debate. How can there be a debate about residential schools. I don’t think she needed to go there. I think she went too far. I need an apology on behalf of all residential school survivors and for her to resign. There is no place in this era of reconciliation, on this side of the house, or the other side at the end of the hall for these kinds of comments.”

He said given the “gravity of the remarks, she should resign. She is a Senator and carries a responsibility that comes with that. She has to know that the commission established the schools were established specifically to make us disappear. I was taken from my family, my culture, ,my territory specifically with the intent to make me disappear and that was wrong. There is no good or bad part in genocide it is only wrong and this is clearly wrong which makes her remarks unacceptable,” he said.

The TRC issued a report two years ago including a call for education on indigenous issues and history.

Ry Moran, the director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation said an estimated 47 per cent of Canadians haven’t heard of residential schools let along what happened in the schools.

“We are just at the beginning of this journey. Indigenous issues are one of those things in this country that people often tune out saying its the same old story.”

He said there needs to be careful balance when looking at residential school stories. “I have a friend who spent a lot of time in sports while at the residential school and talks fondly of that. But the story has to be balanced. He was on the ice because he was escaping everything else that was happening in that school around him and the only time he felt safe and secure was on the ice.”

He said there times of running around the school sobbing uncontrollably, and when he went back inside he subjected to that abuse during the day. He was beaten by his coach with a hockey stick across his back so we have to balance these positive stories with what was really going on.”

He said a Canadian senator making such remarks “tells us we have a long way to go and not everybody has heard the message yet,” he said. “I hope that we all collectively make an effort to take a very hard look at this history. It is very difficult to hear but hear it we must. We have to reach out openly in a manner where we embrace discomfort and allow ourselves to hear this, and be very humble about how much we know about indigenous history.”

He said “the TRC report has 21 calls of action that deal specifically with education. Education got us into this mess and education is what is going to get us out. We have to remember we are working away from something very dark and damaging.”

Murray Sinclair, an independent senator who led the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s exhaustive investigation into the impact of residential schools, was present in the upper chamber during Beyak’s remarks on Wednesday.

He said he was a bit shocked that his Senate colleague held views that have been proven incorrect, but he accepted her right to hold them.

The work of the commission lead by Sinclair was the result of the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement, reached after residential school survivors took the federal government and churches to court with the support of the Assembly of First Nations and Inuit organizations.

It was designed to help repair the lasting damage caused by the schools, and, in addition to compensating survivors, to explore the truth behind the program that ran from the 1870s to 1996.

Beyak’s office declined an interview request, saying the senator has no further comments, but also indicated she cited both “negatives and positives” of the residential school system. ( With CP Files)

