High winds take off roof at Jarvis senior home

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a collision involving a tractor trailer that occurred at a Haldimand Highway 56, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address. On Wednesday March 8, 2017 at 12:29 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County Paramedics responded to Haldimand Highway 56 for a motor vehicle collision where it was reported that a tractor trailer had rolled onto its side onto the lawn of a property. Utility wires were also struck causing them to fall to the ground. The driver was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries. The damaged utility pole and wires were repaired. Strong wind is being considered as a factor in the collision. Throughout the afternoon, OPP responded to assist with multiple…



