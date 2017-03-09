Police

Intoxicated Male Arrested At Brantford General Hospital

March 9, 2017 333 views

Incident: On Wednesday March 8, 2017 shortly before 1:00 p.m. Officers attended the Brantford General Hospital emergency waiting room area regarding an intoxicated and unwanted man. A 44 year old Brantford man was demanding that he be admitted into the hospital so he could have a place to sleep. Officers spoke with the man and arrested the accused without incident. The accused was charged with Being Intoxicated in a Common Area, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act, Failing to Leave Premises when directed contrary to the Trespass to Property Act and Drinking Alcohol in a form that is not liquor, contrary to the Liquor Licence Act. The accused was transported to the Brantford Police Service and lodged at a later time.

