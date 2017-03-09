MALE ASKING FOR DIRECTIONS RESULTS IN CHARGES

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County detachment has charged a 39-year-old male after police investigated an incident at a Highway 3, Delhi, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at approximately 4:52 p.m., an officer was closing Highway 3 at the intersection of Highway 59 and was directing traffic when a motorist approached the officer asking for directions.

As a result of investigation, police have charged 39-year-old Ryan Martin HARE of Norfolk County, Ontario with fail or refuse to provide sample and driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

He is to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

