MALE ASKING FOR DIRECTIONS RESULTS IN CHARGES

March 9, 2017 354 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County detachment has charged a 39-year-old male after police investigated an incident at a Highway 3, Delhi, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

 On Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at approximately 4:52 p.m., an officer was closing Highway 3 at the intersection of Highway 59 and was directing traffic when a motorist approached the officer asking for directions.

 As a result of investigation, police have charged 39-year-old Ryan Martin HARE of Norfolk County, Ontario with fail or refuse to provide sample and driving a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

 He is to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

