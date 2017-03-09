Six Nations Power Outage Update

By: Chris Pimentel

Six Nations – A quick update for those who are without power on Six Nations.

Hydro One is saying that power should be restored on Six Nations before the 11:00 P.M. time that is estimated on their website. The major cause appears to be a broken hydro pole, and Hydro One crews are currently working on the issue.

Hydro One has said they’ve been dealing with power outages across Southern Ontario and the way they solve the issue is by fixing major lines that deliver power to a larger customer base first. After that, they’ll move onto smaller lines and so forth.

The reason why they start with the larger lines according to Hydro One is because they need a foundation for other homes to get power, so by fixing the major lines first they can move onto smaller lines and have those power lines up faster.

Six Nations hasn’t been the only community affected, Hydro One says similar power outages have occurred in other areas including Turkey Point, and Port Dover.

They’ve also said in preparation for the storm they brought in employees from across the province in order to help with the demand.

